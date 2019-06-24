When does Fortnite’s 14 Days of Summer event end?

Summer is finally here and to celebrate, Epic Games has revealed a new 14-day Fortnite event that begins tomorrow.

The 14 Days of Summer event will feature two weeks of Fortnite: Battle Royale fun, including 14 new Limited Time Modes, a weapon unvaulting every 24 hours, a daily challenge, and a selection of new outfits and other goodies available to buy in the item shop.

All of the LTMs include a mishmash of exciting gameplay concepts. The best of the bunch puts you into the role of John Wick, combining high octane, guns blazing action with strategic depth and skill.

Additionally, Save the World’s fans will have the opportunity to play through 14 quests that will award a new explosive weapon. They’ll also have the chance to claim tons of summer-themed freebies in the in-game store.

We don’t know the exact time at which the event will start, but it should kick off tomorrow (Tuesday, June 25). The 14 Days of Summer event will last two weeks and should end on Tuesday, July 9.

This information hasn’t been confirmed by Epic, however. We’ll update this article once the specific details have been revealed.