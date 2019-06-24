Fortnite 14 Days of Summer event revealed with daily challenges and rewards

A summer-themed Fortnite event called 14 Days of Summer is starting tomorrow, Epic Games has confirmed in a blog post.

The event will bring daily challenges and rewards, weapons coming out of the vault for a day, and 14 new Limited Time Modes that Epic has detailed in its blog post.

This new Fortnite event will change how players will interact with the game every day. Aside from daily challenges, the one-day return of items, and LTMs, Epic will also add exclusive character outfits and other cosmetic items to the Item Shop each day. The 14 Days of Summer promotional image already shows several skins we have yet to see available.

Fortnite’s Creative mode will also have Featured Islands rotating every day for the event.

Data miners had already found evidence that this event would come to Fortnite. Last week’s v9.30 update had several elements of the event added to the game files, but they were hidden from players, including all of the challenges and rewards that players will be able to get during this period.

The 14 Days of Summer event and its challenges will be available to all Fortnite players regardless of whether they have the season nine Battle Pass. Epic hasn’t announced an end date yet, but if the event lasts precisely 14 days, it will end on July 8.