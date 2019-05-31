What we know about the Polar Peak eye in Fortnite: Battle Royale

The first mystery of Fortnite: Battle Royale’s season nine is slowly being revealed.



A huge eye has appeared inside the iceberg where Polar Peak is. It moves and follows players when they walk in front of it, which means it’s from a living creature that’s trapped inside the ice. It’s just sitting there for now, and players have no clue what it will do throughout the season, what will happen to it, or why it’s there.



But we have some good guesses about what part of the Fortnite lore could be tied to that eye and what it could mean for Fortnite’s season nine.

Dragon eggs

Fortnite players found eggs under the Ice Castle in Polar Peak during season seven. There were creatures inside them that were shaped like a snake, and data miners found that Epic Games only referred to them in the game files as “Ice Castle Eggs.”



Due to the size of the head of the creatures inside the eggs, players thought they could be dragons. The eggs disappeared from Polar Peak in season seven. Players couldn’t even find signs that they hatched since there were no eggshells on the floor where they used to be.

In season eight, similar eggs appeared inside the volcano northeast of the map, but nothing happened to them as well.



The creature inside the iceberg could be one that hatched from these eggs. Or maybe it’s the one who laid them. If another eye appears near the old volcano in season nine, we can almost confirm either of these two theories.

Season-ending event

The season nine Fortbytes panel indicates that the Polar Peak eye is tied to an important event this season—maybe one that will close it out.



The image behind the panel that players are revealing as they grab Fortbytes shows important lore elements of previous Fortnite seasons, like the giant purple cube Kevin from season six and the meteor that struck Tilted Towers at the end of season eight. And there’s an eye in the bottom left corner of the image.

Screengrab via Epic Games

It seems that whatever the eye is, it might be tied to other events that happened in previous Fortnite seasons.

We’ll keep this story updated as we gather more information about the Polar Peak eye.