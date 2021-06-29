What to expect in CoD: Mobile season 5: Maps, modes, and more

A lot of new features will be released throughout the season.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season five is here. It’s called In Deep Water and has introduced a lot of new features to the game.

This includes a new multiplayer map (Suldal Harbor), operator skill (K9 unit), perk (Gung-Ho), and weapon (CR-56 AMAX). Other than this, a lot of other features will be joining the game throughout the season. Here’s what you can expect from CoD: Mobile’s season five.

New Map: Docks

The map will be released in early July.

The small map is set in a shipyard on the River Thames in London.

Being a really small map, it will only support the Gunfight mode.

New Map: Aniyah Incursion

It will be released in late July.

The map features a bombed-out palace surrounded by military supplies and housing, which provide cover to the players.

It will support the Ground Mission mode and Attack of the Undead.

Battle Royale Class: Rewind

It will be released in late July in a seasonal challenge. Players will be able to unlock it for free by completing some missions.

The BR class is also known as the Time Traveler. It will have resistance to explosives and also allow players to glitch back in time.

New Mode: Cranked Confirmed

The new mode will be released in early July.

As the name suggests, it is a mixture of the Cranked and Kill Confirmed modes in CoD: Mobile.

Players will enter the cranked mode with a combat boost but will die after the timer runs out. The timer can be extended by getting kills or confirming them by picking up dog tags.

New Mode: Ground Mission

It will be released in mid-July.

The Ground Mission is identical to the Domination mode but with two key differences.

It will feature 10-vs-10 combat and have five capture points.

Rounds will last 10 minutes with the first team to reach 300 points achieving victory.

New Weapon: Shorty

The new gun will be released in a seasonal challenge during mid-July.

The Shorty is basically the 725 from Modern Warfare. Now, the weapon has made its way to CoD: Mobile.

The double-barrelled shotgun does devastating damage in close range.

Other