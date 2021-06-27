CoD: Mobile season 5 update patch notes

In Deep Water is here with a ton of new features.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season five will go live on June 28 at 7pm CT. It will introduce a number of new features to the game, including three maps, two modes, weapons, and more.

While the patch notes haven’t officially released yet, the Garena version of CoD: Mobile has released them. The game’s fifth season is called In Deep Water. Here are the complete patch notes for the season five update.

New battle pass

Image via Activision

Premium rewards

New Epic Blueprint Weapons: BK57 – Counter Stealth Unit, CR-56 AMAX – Torpedo, DR-H – Rebreather, QXR – Close Catch, and PP19 Bizon – Devilfish.

New epic characters: Roze – Foreshadow, Rorke – Man Hunter, Otter – Backstroke, and Merrick.

New legendary calling card: Eye of the Storm.

Battle pass bundle rewards

Calling Card: Wetworks

Karambit: Black Ice

Frame: Dark Freeze

Avatar: Ghosts

Free rewards

New prototype assault rifle: CR-56 AMAX

The CR-56 AMAX is an easy-to-control assault rifle that can be fitted with a variety of attachments. It also supports a semi-automatic magazine attachment which makes it a dangerous marksman rifle.

New operator skill: K9 Unit

This operator skill summons a military dog. It ​​will automatically track and attack enemies from their smell.

Seasonal challenge rewards

New shotgun: 725

The 725 shotgun is a highly maneuverable pump-action shotgun. The weapon excels at close range.

New perk: Gung-Ho

With the Gung-Ho perk, players will be able to hip-fire, throw grenades, and reload while sprinting.

New battle royale class: Rewind

With this, players will be able to glitch back in time and also have a high resistance to explosives.

Multiplayer

New map: Suldal Harbor

Image via Activision

Suldal Harbor is a medium-sized map composed of a large number of containers and several buildings. There are various corners and bunkers between the compact buildings.

Supported modes: Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search and Destroy, and more.

New map: Docks

Image via Activision

Docks is located next to a London shipyard.

The small map supports the gunfight and one-vs-one duel modes.

New map: Aniyah Incursion

Image via Activision

The map is located in Central Asia. It has a central palace containing a wide periphery and intense interior.

Supported mode: Ground Mission

New mode: Ground Mission

Ground Mission is a 10-vs-10 mode domination mode with five capture points.

Each round lasts 10 minutes.

The first team to reach 300 points will achieve victory.

New mode: Cranked: Confirmed

The Cranked: Confirmed is a five-vs-five mode and is a combination of the Cranked and Kill Confirmed modes.

Players enter the Cranked stage for a combat boost and a timer. When the timer runs out, the player will die. Players need to get kills or confirm them to extend the timer.

Optimizations and adjustments

Reduced the range of the PP19 Bizon.

Reduce the damage of QXR without any accessories, increased the damage rate of hitting the chest, and slightly increased the bullet spread.

Reduced the damage to the when the QXR is equipped with reinforcement bolts.

Reduced the range bonus of QXR equipped with monolithic silencer and long barrel.

Slightly increase the range of the ASM10.

Slightly increased the opening speed of Locus equipped with the skeleton butt.

Slightly reduce the HP of the Hawk X3. Continuous firing will reduce the accuracy.

Bug fixes