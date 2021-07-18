What is the Raid Day Legendary Night for Pokémon Go Fest 2021?

Day two of Pokémon Go Fest 2021 has started rolling out in certain regions, and Niantic decided to put on a special event in Chicago’s Maggie Daley Park in Chicago.

This event, titled Legendary Night, featured the installation of a 50-foot prop in the shape of an Egg. Originally, the giant Egg functioned as just a prop with some visual effects, doubling as another Gym. However, at 9pm CT after day one of Go Fest, it became a massive video display for players in the area and via livestream on YouTube.

Niantic installed the Egg in the park on July 14 and labeled Legendary Night as “an immersive experience where the virtual Pokémon Go world meets reality.” The developers also boosted the number of Gyms in the surrounding area of Maggie Daley Park, making it a hub for players during Go Fest.

Since the start of the livestream, the Egg has shifted and become a massive Raid Egg. Once the Egg hatches, Legendary Pokémon have appeared on the display, along with the Raid Timer, showing how long the players in the park have to defeat the Raid Boss.

The first Raid featured Mewtwo appearing out of a very familiar ring-like construct, with the second raid being for Giratina.

Between raids, the Egg also lights up with the logo and some visual effects, depicting which of the three Pokémon Go teams, Instinct, Mystic, or Valor, control the Gym associated with it. That, or it just rotates through all three teams on a set cycle between each raid.

It is currently unclear if Niantic will reveal anything special during Legendary Night, or if it will simply act as a visual addition to Pokémon Go Fest 2021, and a cool bonus for players in Chicago.