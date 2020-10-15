What is “The Club” in Call of Duty: Mobile season 11?

You can play minigames, make friends, earn rewards, and more in this new feature.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 11 began today. It brought a new weapon, mode, scorestreak, and battle royale mode. A multiplayer map and other content will also be released later in the season.

One of the highlights of the season content drop is “The Club.” While Call of Duty fans are familiar with intense, fast-paced shooting action, The Club doesn’t offer any of this. It is a place to relax, interact with other players, and play minigames to earn anniversary points that offer a lot of exciting rewards. Players can also directly enter a multiplayer, ranked, or battle royale match from The Club.

Related: Call of Duty: Mobile adds Alcatraz battle royale map from Black Ops 4

Here is everything you need to know about The Club in Call of Duty: Mobile. The Club will be open until Nov. 10.

Entering The Club

Players can enter The Club by pressing on the Call of Duty: Mobile icon here:

Screengrab via Activision

Minigames

The Club offers three minigames: Knife Game, Kaboom, and Darts. Players can play these to earn coins that can be redeemed for rewards.

Knife Game

Screengrab via Activision

Kaboom

Screengrab via Activision

Darts

Screengrab via Activision

Anniversary Machine

Players can play the minigames to earn anniversary points. These can be used to draw in the Anniversary Machine which offers a variety of rewards.

Screengrab via Activision

Getting anniversary points also makes players rise up to the leaderboards. This will grant even more rewards.

DJ Reaper In The House

Reaper is also present in The Club as the DJ. Players can approach him and select from a variety of different songs to play for everyone in The Club.

Image via Activision

Talk with NPCs

Players can interact with several non-playable Call of Duty characters in The Club. They may provide players with missions to complete or may also narrate some Call of Duty lore. These include Adler, T.E.D.D, and Ghost.