Can you get the blue Monster Energy skin in MW3 and Warzone?

Let’s face it, when it comes time to play Call of Duty with the squad, your last game stats are only as good as your current operator skin.

Some of the most sought-after operator skins in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are the ones made as part of the collaboration with Monster Energy. The green and purple Monster Energy skin, “Clutch” for the operator BBQ, is one that has taken over online matches since it released earlier this year.

But a new one is on the way. Found within season three’s update files, a new blue and white Monster Energy skin looks like a palette swap for BBQ’s Clutch skin, but fans everywhere are chomping at the bit to add it to their collection.

Here’s everything we know so far about the new blue Monster Energy skin in MW3 and Warzone.

Can you get the blue Monster Energy skin in MW3?

This will be a favorite for many. Image via Activision

Currently, there is no way of getting the blue and white Monster Energy skin in MW3. Any video that you’ve seen on TikTok or other apps are using mods or unlock tools to show off the skins in-game, which is against the terms of service and can get you banned from CoD.

The skin can be seen in the TikTok video below, showing it off in all of its glory.

This blue skin is similar to the current skin in MW3 that features a green and purple color scheme, but this one swaps those for a cool blue effect. The color scheme is similar to the one found on the Monster Energy Ultra Blue flavor, which could be connected somehow.

Little else is known about the skin for now, but now that it’s in the game files, it could be coming out any time within the next few weeks or months.

How to get the blue Monster Energy skin in MW3

Currently, the method of unlocking the blue Monster Energy skin in MW3 and Warzone is unknown. If it’s like the previous Monster skin, it may be unlockable via a limited time code, but it could also be part of a new promotion between CoD and Monster Energy.

Stay tuned for more information on how to get the blue Monster skin.

This article will be updated with more information once the blue Monster Energy skin is officially available in MW3 and Warzone.

