Weaknesses and counters for Water types in Pokémon Go

In Pokémon Go, there are 18 different types of Pokémon. Each of these types has strengths and weaknesses that dictate which matchups they should be considered for.

In this article, we’ll be focusing on Water-type Pokémon. This type boast resistances to Steel, Fire, Ice, and other Water-type Pokémon. There are two types that excel above all others when it comes to countering Water: Electric and Grass-types.

Just like in the original console games, these types are going to be the key to successfully taking down most of the Water-type Pokémon in the mobile game, and fortunately for players, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Here are some of the best Pokémon to give you the greatest chance of defeating Water-type enemies.

Grass

In the Pokémon franchise, many species boast multiple types. In some cases this can neutralize weaknesses in type matchups, but few Water-type Pokémon boast a Grass dual typing in Pokémon Go. This means that Grass will be one of the best options in most matchups.

As far as selecting a Pokémon, the best options are going to be high damage output species such as Roserade. This Pokémon boasts a high attack stat alongside its resistance to Water. The best moveset for this matchup would be Razor Leaf with either Solar Beam or Grass Knot.

Another powerful option is Venusaur. In its Mega Evolved state, Venusaur is the most powerful Grass-type Pokémon in the game and an obvious counter to most Water-type Pokémon. But even in its base form, Venusaur is more than capable of winning this matchup. Similarly, the third-generation starter Pokémon evolution Sceptile is also a great counter to Water-type foes.

Electric

When it comes to Electric-type counters, there are plenty of high damage choices. Many of these, however, may not be usable in some battles as they come in the form of Legendary Pokémon. The best Legendary options include Zekrom, Raikou, Zapdos, and Thundurus. The key to using these Pokémon is simply to ensure they have Electric-type moves equipped.

Outside of Legendary Pokémon, there are still plenty of great options. These include Electivire, one of the most powerful Electric-type Pokémon in the game. Magnezone and Luxray are also some of the best counter choices.

Against most Water-type Pokémon, these matchups are going to be effective. But keep in mind that there are multiple species that boast both Water and Ground or Electric-types that will not be vulnerable against Electric-type Pokémon.