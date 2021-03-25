Weaknesses and counters for Poison types in Pokémon Go

These counters are some of the strongest in the game.

Pokémon Go boasts a massive range of species from the franchise’s many generations. Each of these Pokémon are assigned either one or two types that will dictate its effectiveness in combat against other Pokémon.

Of the 18 types in the game, Poison Pokémon are super-effective against both Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon. Despite these strengths, there are multiple ways to go about countering and defeating them in battle.

Poison-type Pokémon have many weaknesses including Ground, Rock, Ghost, and other Poison-type Pokémon. But there are two types that excel above the rest for this situation and those are Ground and Psychic-types.

Throughout these two types, there’s plenty of options for a variety of battle situations.

Here are the best counters to Poison-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Psychic

Psychic offers some of the most powerful options for this matchup. The most well-known of these is Mewtwo.

The first-generation Legendary Pokémon boasts the most powerful Psychic stats in the game and will make short work of enemy Poison-type Pokémon. There are multiple ideal movesets for Mewtwo including the use of legacy moves, but simply sticking to Psychic-type moves is all you’ll need to succeed in the battle against Poison-type enemies.

If the battle calls for a Pokemon that isn’t a Legendary, some of the best options include Alakazam and Espeon. Both these Pokémon have great damage output, and with the use of Psychic moves, are perfect for this role. The best moveset to take for both these Pokemon is the fast move Confusion with the charge move Psychic.

Ground

The other best option when heading into battle against a Poison-type foe is to use a Ground-type Pokémon. These Pokémon are traditionally more durable and defense-oriented, but in this type of matchup, this won’t be too important.

The recently added Therian form of Landorus is your best bet for offense, boasting incredible damage with the use of Ground-type moves Mud Shot and Earth Power. Another Legendary Pokémon that can be very effective would be Groudon.

With Ground-type species though, there isn’t a need to use Legendary Pokémon. Plenty of standard form species deal adequate damage. Some of the best include Excadrill, Garchomp, Rhyperior, and Krookodile.

