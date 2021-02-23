Weaknesses and counters for Dark-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go boasts a massive range of Pokémon species spanning over five generations of the console games that players can capture and use in battle.

One of the key factors that make each Pokémon unique is its type. Types dictate how other Pokémon’s moves will deal damage, with some matchups dealing double or half damage.

In this article, we’ll be focusing on Dark-type Pokémon and the key types to use against them to have the best advantage in battle.

Dark-type Pokémon have resistances to Ghost, other Dark, and Psychic-type Pokémon. But they are vulnerable to Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type moves.

Some Pokémon have multiple types and can potentially have resistances to the Dark-type counters listed, so it’s a good idea to check your Pokémon’s types out before gearing up to fight.

Here are the best counters to Dark-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Fighting

Fighting-type Pokémon are your best bet to quickly take down enemy Dark types. There’s a range of options to choose from within the type, however.

One of the best to pick is Lucario. With a combination of Counter and Aura Sphere, Lucario can quickly eliminate most Dark-type enemies. Some other great choices are Conkeldurr and Breloom, who both use the same moveset of Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Bug

Another type that performs well against Dark Pokémon is Bug.

Volcarona is one of the best options within this type and ideally should use both Bug-type moves Bug Bite and Bug Buzz to dispose of the enemy. The Legendary Pokémon Genesect is another viable option with its high damage output and access to Bug-type moves such as Fury Cutter and X-Scissor. One of the most well-known Bug-type Pokémon Pinsir also does exceptionally well against Dark types when geared up with Bug-type moves.

Fairy

The last type that’s effective against Dark-type Pokémon is Fairy.

One Fairy Pokémon that stands out from the rest is Gardevoir. This powerful Pokemon has access to Charm and Dazzling Gleam, the two best moves to produce high damage Fairy-type offense. Togekiss is another viable Fairy-type option and ideally should use the same moveset since it will produce the highest damage output. While these are the two best, there are plenty of other options that are more than enough, including Granbull, who uses a different moveset with Play Rough in the place of Dazzling Gleam.