Valheim sails past 500,000 concurrent peak players

Just 20 days after its release on Steam, Valheim now holds the fifth-highest all-time concurrent player peak on the platform.

Despite the game still being in early access, it isn’t stopping the hype ship from leaving the port. The Nordic mythology-inspired survival game reached an all-time peak of 502,387 players, according to tracking statistics from Steam Database. It’s surpassed popular titles like Terraria, Grand Theft Auto V, and Rust, an impressive feat even if Valheim is only competing on the PC platform.

For Valheim to continue venturing up through the realms, it’ll need to more than double its current peak to beat the hotly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077‘s 1.05 million. Valve’s evergreen esports Dota 2 and CS:GO are next, both at about 1.3 million, before PUBG‘s monstrous 3.26 million peak.

The game recently surpassed three million copies sold and has become a perennial presence on Twitch. Valheim continues to steadily climb in streaming popularity, becoming one of the top-10 streamed games and reaching nearly 148,000 peak viewers, according to data from TwitchTracker.

Valheim developer Iron Gate Studios has accomplished an unprecedented feat with a team of just five people. Henrik Törnqvist, the co-founder of Iron Gate, said in an interview with PCGamer that the game’s meteoric rise meant that the dev team has “reached [their] limit.” But plans are already in motion to hire more people and help more gamers reach Valhalla.

“We had a feeling that it would sell pretty well, at least to sustain us, you know,” Törnqvist said. “But it being a million seller, and now two million seller, is something we could never have guessed.”