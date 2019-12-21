Upcoming Call of Duty: Mobile holiday events revealed

Call of Duty: Mobile has been keeping fans hooked with regular events and updates. The Dec. 20 community update gave fans a preview of what to expect over the holidays.

The upcoming events to Call of Duty: Mobile are as follows.

Dec. 20 to 30: Prop Hunt Mode and Challenge

Dec. 20 to 26: Hardpoint Mode and Challenge

Dec. 20 to 29: New BR Class Event – Trickster

Dec. 20 to Jan. 2: Holiday Draw

Dec. 21 to TBA: Winter Raid Map released (MP)

Dec. 23 to 31: Holiday Spree (All Modes)

Dec. 23 to 29: Zombies party at the Circus (BR)

Dec. 27 to Jan. 2: Snipers Only Mode and Challenge

Jan. 1 to TBA: Prop Hunt Mode Pt. 2 and Challenge

Jan. 3 to 12: New scorestreak Event MO-27 Dragonfire

Jan. 3 to 9: Gun Game Mode and Challenge

Players can also hop into the game right now to collect the S36 LMG – Evil Clown, which Activision is giving to all players as a gift for winning the “Best Mobile Game” award at The Games Awards 2019.

The community update also addressed issues with controller support which players are facing on versions nine and 10 on Android devices. Activision has revealed that they are still working on those issues and don’t have an ETA at the moment as to when they will be fixed.

The exciting reveal of the Dec. 20 community update was that the next big Call of Duty: Mobile update will be dropping in January 2020. Players can expect more content for the zombies and multiplayer modes including a new map for the zombies mode.