Call of Duty: Mobile is getting a prop hunt mode soon. The mode was first teased by Activision via an in-game banner. Some leaked footage by Call of Duty Mobile Leaks on YouTube has shown fans how the new mode will be like.

Players are divided into props or hunters in this mode. Being a prop allows a player to choose between several items. This can be a trashcan, basketball or even a stack of hay. Players can move around as these items and even jump around.

A hunter’s job is to find the prop and shoot it down. The hunter who succeeds in doing so is awarded some points. If the props continue to stay hidden for a long period, more points are awarded to the player. The mode is like a free-for-all mode so hunters will have to compete amongst themselves to take down the props to gain maximum points. Hunters can’t fire at each other, however.

Players alternate between a prop and a hunter in each round. The leaked footage didn’t reveal how many rounds there will be in the mode. The player with the maximum points at the end of the match is the winner.

To aid the player as a prop to stay hidden, they are given three skills. These skills are:

Decoy: Props can place three decoys identical to the item they are playing as to throw the hunters off their track.

New Appearance: Props can use this ability to change their items once in each round.

Flashbang: Props will be equipped with one flashbang in each round.

While a release date for the mode hasn’t been revealed, Call of Duty: Mobile leaks responded to a tweet saying that the mode will be out by the end of the week.