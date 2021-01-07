Unicorns of Love parts ways with PUBG Mobile roster

Unicorns of Love has released its PUBG Mobile roster, the organization announced yesterday.

The roster consisted of Miguel “NANO” Lopez, Gary “ULISES” Ponce, Sandro “SANDRO” Luaces, and Yusef “PokuS” Mohamed. The players formerly played under UDR Killers’ banner but were acquired by UOL in October after placing first in the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Europe Fall Split 2019.

In the PUBG Mobile EMEA League 2020, which decided the three teams that will represent the region at the Global Championship (PMGC), UOL had a disappointing performance and came in 23rd place.

UOL also received a direct invite to the Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC) 2020, which was one of the only PUBG Mobile LAN events last year. It was played in Shanghai on Nov. 14 and 15. The team came in 13th place.

Now as the contracts expired we want to wish them all the best for their next steps in PUBG Mobile 🦄 pic.twitter.com/Rg0FvCyXBb — Unicorns of Love | PUBG Mobile (@uol_pubgmobile) January 6, 2021

In October, UOL had three PUBG Mobile rosters. The other two were from the German and CIS region. The European organization parted ways with both of these teams last year. Now, the organization doesn’t have any active rosters in PUBG Mobile.

UOL isn’t stepping away from PUBG Mobile, though. The organization has retained its PUBG Mobile managers, Jan “Alfax” Kielich and Mirko “AtomicX” Steckelback, according to UOL’s official website. It has asked fans to stay tuned to learn about the future of the team in the 2021 season.

PUBG Mobile esports is expanding this year with new pro leagues being set up in CIS, Turkey, Western Europe, Arabia, North America, Latin America, and Brazil. The prize pool for the entire year is $14 million, which is nearly three times more than last year’s.