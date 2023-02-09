Ultimate Marvel Snap Series 3 deck tier list

These are some of the best decks in the entire game.

The cards in series three of Marvel Snap are not only the most numerous, but also where players find the most versatility. It is possible to build many of the best decks in series three depending on what cards players have already acquired.

After the inclusion of the Token Shop, it became even easier to get the necessary cards to finish a deck and start using it to climb to the Infinite rank.

Below are some of the best decks available from when players reach series three of Marvel Snap, past collection level 486. Since at least every forty new cards players also receive cards from series four, they too can be found here, even if they are replaceable by other options according to each player’s collection.

Seracle Control

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Without a doubt, this is one of the best decks to use when you have access to series three cards. That’s because Seracle Control has proven its worth for a long time, remaining relevant in the Marvel Snap meta ever since.

Its relevance is due to the fact it has cards that allow it to respond to practically all the main strategies. Shang-Chi is the best way to ensure a location where the opponent has very powerful units, such as Death, The Infinaut, Devil Dinosaur, and Red Skull, among others. Killmonger can destroy many cards and cost one valuable to opponents, such as Sunspot, Quinjet, Ant-Man, among others. And finally, Enchantress is perfect to respond to decks with powerful Ongoing effects, being able to nullify an entire location of them, especially effective against Devil Dinosaur, Zabu, Patriot, and Iron Man, among others.

Most of these cards are amazing when played in the final round to surprise the opponent, which is why the addition of Sera, which reduces the cost of cards in hand, is present. Magik can grant an extra turn to play even more cards as needed in order to win the game.

Location Control

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

When it comes to making it difficult for the opponent’s strategies, one of the best deck options are those that prevent the opponent from being able to play freely.

The main tools of this deck are Storm, with Jessica Jones played next, in a location where the opponent has not yet developed many points. Spider-Man can also be used to prevent the enemy from playing in a location for a round, along with Daredevil’s effect of informing the opponent’s move on turn five, this can guarantee a location the opponent cannot play on turn six.

Another interesting strategy is to play cards like Storm and Ebony Maw in order to make your opponent believe their victory in these locations is already guaranteed. In the final turns, playing Blue Marvel and Doctor Doom can add up to six points in each location where cards cannot be played normally, surprising the opponent.

With cards like Debrii and Mysterio, it’s easy to fill the board with not-very-powerful cards. In addition to Blue Marvel being able to buff them, Ant-Man and Mojo work very well in fully populated locations.

Shuri Zero

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Shuri is one of the best cards in Marvel Snap right now and as such, it allows for a potent and ruthless playstyle that if not stopped quickly can easily lead the player to victory.

The opening rounds should be used to prepare the game for the final rounds. The main objective is to make Shuri double the power of a card whose base power is already high, such as Red Skull, Typhoid Mary, Attuma, or She-Hulk. And after that just play Taskmaster in a different location, or Arnim Zola to duplicate the destroyed card.

Since Shang-Chi is this deck’s biggest weakness, Armor can protect cards from a location. Zero and Sauron can remove some pesky effects like Typhoid Mary and Red Skull, while Zabu helps play Shuri and the other four-cost cards.

It is common not to play many cards in the early turns since this deck’s combo can win a game with just three cards to gain two locations.

Patriot Surfer

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

A very specific but very effective archetype is Patriot to strengthen cards that don’t have abilities. Many of the cards in this deck are not often used in other decks and because of that it is easy to predict.

However, cards like Silver Surfer and Sera make it much more difficult for the opponent to know how many points will be in play in the final turn. The main objective is to play as many non-effect cards as possible in the early turns while saving the most impactful cards for the end. If you have Sera in your hand, it allows you to play three cards the next turn between Brood, Patriot, Mystique and Silver Surfer.

Any combo of these is powerful and will depend on availability.

Since the biggest weakness of the deck is Enchantress and Rogue, it is preferable to always play Patriot and Mystique in separate locations. Silver Surfer must always be played last for its effect to reach the maximum number of cards. Lastly, Ultron is a great card when Sera is unavailable and Blue Marvel has been played before.

Lockjaw On Reveal

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

A deck that requires a lot of practice and knowledge of the cards, Lockjaw’s effect can easily overcome an enemy by surprising them.

The deck’s objective is simple: abuse Lockjaw’s effect through low-cost cards in order to bring the biggest and most impactful ones to the location. The second location can be won depending on which cards are available in the player’s hand.

Jubilee and Dracula are good ways to try and secure a second location, while cards like Magneto can be good finishers.

The way to play is simple, the hardest part is knowing when to play which cards, keeping in mind which cards are still in the deck. Also, the order of the cards that are played in Lockjaw is important because of how the activation of effects is ordered.