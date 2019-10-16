Tyler1 says his stream is saved following the reveal of Riot’s new games

League of Legends streamer Tyler1 expressed his excitement on stream about Riot Games developing several new titles.

Tyler1 watched the Riot Pls anniversary stream yesterday. During the reveal of Riot’s new first-person shooter, Project A, Tyler1 said that it’s “his time” and that he could be moving back into variety streaming following the game’s release.

“Now I can literally do variety with League,” Tyler1 said during the gameplay reveal of the Overwatch-like shooter. “You saved my stream, Riot. Let’s go.”

Riot saves Tyler1’s streaming career Clip of loltyler1 Playing League of Legends – Clipped by sIaunt

Although Tyler1 is known for his League streams, he was ID banned from the game in 2016 for toxic behavior during matches. Following this, he had success playing several other games on stream.

But Riot unbanned Tyler1 in January 2018, which allowed him to stream League once more. “We want you to know when the rare player comes along who’s a genuine jerk, we’ve still got your back,” Riot system designer Socrates said regarding the decision.

With the eventual release of Project A and several other new Riot titles, such as a fighting game and strategy card game, Tyler1 could become a variety streamer once again. But Riot also revealed that several gameplay changes will be made to League, which could keep him and many other players hooked.