Tribe Gaming win Major One of Wild Rift Summoner Series NA

The top four teams have qualified for the second major of the Summoner Series.

Tribe Gaming have won the first major competition for League of Legends: Wild Rift in North America. The team cruised through the upper bracket and took down NME in an intense final to come in first place in the $10,000 Summoner Series’ Major One.

Eight teams competed in the event. They made their way into the major through open qualifiers on July 26 and 27 and Aug. 2 and 3.

Tribe absolutely dominated the tournament. With a team consisting of former Vainglory pros Raul “Chuck” Chaidez, Ray “ttigers” Han, Joshrick “Starting” Hernandez, Gabriel “Oldskool” Villamariona, and Daniel “MaxGreen” Choi, they took down Free Agents, Cloud9, and NME comfortably to make it to the grand finals.

NME got a shot at revenge on Tribe, however, after making it through the losers bracket into the grand finals. The two teams traded games back and forth to push the final series to a fifth showdown. But Tribe continued their dream run with a dominant performance in game five. NME could only take down one turret while Tribe shattered their crystal close to 17 minutes into the game.

After going 2-1 against NME in the Winners Final, @TribeGaming takes the win again going 3-2 in the Major 1 Grand Finals!



We'll see you next in Qualifier #3! 😎 pic.twitter.com/sYH7G90GRJ — Wild Rift by Giant Slayer ⚔️ (@GiantSlayerWR) August 9, 2021

The newly signed rosters of LCS organizations Immortals and C9 also put up a decent performance to come in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Tribe will take home $5,000 with their victory, while NME will get $2,000. C9 and Immortals, on the other hand, will pocket $1,500 each. The top four teams have also directly qualified for the second major of the Wild Rift NA Summoner Series.

There will be three such circuits in the Summoner Series consisting of two qualifiers and a major. These, along with a last chance qualifier in October, will lead to the NA Regional Championship where eight teams will compete for a share of the $35,000 prize pool and slots in the Wild Rift World Championship 2021.

The top two teams from the second major, the top four squads at the third major, and the best two rosters from the last chance qualifier will make it to the NA Regional Championship.