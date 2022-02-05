Tribe Gaming unveils 2022 Wild Rift roster

Only one change has been made in the dragon lane.

Tribe Gaming, the defending North American League of Legends: Wild Rift champions, has unveiled its roster in the MOBA title for 2022.

Only one change has been made to the roster, with the remaining players returning from the previous year. Gabriel “Oldskool” Villamariona, who left Tribe to join Cloud9 last year, has been replaced by Riley “DNZio” Haghian in the dragon lane. DNZio previously competed in Vainglory for Tribe.

The complete roster for 2022 is as follows:

Raul “Chuck” Montano-Chaidez (Baron lane)

Ray “ttigers” Han (Jungler)

Joshrick “Starting” Ainsley Narag (Mid lane)

Riley “DNZio” Haghian (Dragon lane)

Daniel “MaxGreen” Choi (Support)

The roster will be seen in action during the upcoming Wild Rift North America Series (WNS), where Tribe will be looking to defend its crown as the regional champions. The top two teams from the WNS will advance to the Wild Rift Global Championship Icons, which will be the first world championship for the game. It will take place in Europe later this summer.

While Tribe dominated locally last year, the team couldn’t leave an impression on the international stage. They were knocked out in the group stage itself of the Horizon Cup, after failing to win even one series. With the addition of DNZio, they will be hoping to put up a better show in 2022.