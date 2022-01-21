Trading has been fixed in Pokémon Go, Niantic offers compensation to players for downtime

The bonus is small, but at least it is something.

Niantic has successfully resolved an issue that was affecting trades in Pokémon Go and forced the developers to disable the feature for almost an entire day. With the main problem removed, trading functionality has been restored for all players and some additional changes have been made to compensate players for the unannounced maintenance period.

As a result of the function being disabled for almost 24 hours, Niantic is increasing the total number of trades that players can make to 150 per day until Jan. 24 at 12pm CT. This is being done to help players make up for lost time and assist them in collecting more XL Candy.

Trainers, we’ve resolved the issue affecting trades and this feature is available again. We’ve increased the max number of trades per day to 150. This increase will last until Jan 24 at 10am PST to make up for lost time trading and earning XL Candy. Thank you for your patience. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) January 21, 2022

Niantic disabled trading a little before 6:30pm CT yesterday, although the specific reasoning behind this decision has yet to be announced.

The Pokémon Go community is working under the assumption that the developers took the feature offline because many documented accounts of a glitch that gave increased chances at getting Lucky Pokémon when trading were being shared online.

Lucky Pokémon are special Pokémon that have a set number of good IVs and cost half as much Stardust to power up, but they are rare to come across. Overall, there is a five percent chance that any Pokémon received during a trade can become a Lucky Pokémon, which increases depending on how long that Pokémon has been in the Trainer’s box.

Before trades were disabled, multiple players shared their lucky experiences, with one user noting they traded 100 Pokémon with friends and had all of the received Pokémon become Lucky Pokémon. As a result, players brought up Niantic’s track record of patching out harmless bugs that benefit players faster than harmful content gets fixed.

Even with the mixed feelings around this situation, the extra trades that will last through the first half of the ongoing Power Plant event is a decent way to make up for the downtime.