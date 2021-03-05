Tornadus returns to Pokémon Go Raids on March 6 as part of the Season of Legends

As the dates continue to change, so does the Pokémon Go Raid rotation. The abundance of land is being replaced by the dangerous winds of a cyclone with the return of Tornadus.

Incarnate Forme Tornadus is rolling into five-star Raids, replacing Incarnate Forme Landorus as the second legendary Pokémon appearing in the Season of Legends.

The Forces of Nature are returning to Raids this season for multiple reasons, though the biggest is the upcoming release of their alternate Therian Formes. Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus have been available in their Incarnate forms, but their Therian Formes will join the game for the first time during the Season of Legends.

Tornadus will be appearing in five-star Raids from March 6 to 11, wreaking havoc and disappearing as quickly as its Cyclone Pokémon moniker would imply. Here’s the remaining schedule for five-star Raids featuring the genie trio.

Tornadus (Incarnate Forme): March 6 to 11

Thundurus (Incarnate Forme): March 11 to 16

Thundurus (Therian Forme): March 16 to 30

Thundurus (Therian Forme): March 30 into April

Therian Forme Landorus isn’t listed on the update’s Raid rotation and will likely be added in April or through another instance of Special Research.