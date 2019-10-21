3 teams qualify for the PMCO Global Finals from North America, MENA, and Wildcard regions

This article is powered by FirstBlood.io – Free to play PUBG & Dota 2 tournaments with cash prizes.

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split regional finals for Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America, and the Wildcard region were held this weekend. While the finals for the Wildcard region and North America took place from Oct. 19 to 20, the event was held on Oct. 18 and 19 for MENA.

The winners from each of the three regional finals have qualified for the PMCO Fall Split Global Championship in Malaysia from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. The MENA region will be represented by Kurd Squad, while Unicorn Gaming won from the Wildcard region. In North America, Cloud9 placed first in an intense regional final.

Additionally, the runners-up from each of the three regions, including the third-place team from NA, will also be heading to Malaysia for the PMCO preliminaries that are scheduled a week before the global finals. The runners-up from NA, Wildcard, and MENA are Tempo Storm, Nomad Gaming, and Swat69, respectively. Omen Elite are the third-place team from NA.

In the regional finals for all three regions, 10 matches were played over two days. The prize pool for MENA and Wildcard region was $25,000 each, while it was $75,000 for North America.

Here are the final placings from the regional finals.

North America

Cloud9 (157 pts) Tempo Storm (149 pts) OMEN Elite (137 pts) The Unnamed (100 pts) Team Totality (95 pts) Spacestation Gaming (94 pts) Method (94 pts) Revenants (82 pts) Wildcard Gaming (75 pts) 8DP Gold (74 pts) Team 9 (67 pts) IGNITE (65 pts) Infinex Gaming (63 pts) Pittsburgh Knights (57 pts) Tribe Gaming (45 pts) Avapxia Gaming (42 pts)

MENA

Kurd Squad (142 pts) SWAT69 (142 pts) Executer (136 pts) SNP (127 pts) Kurd Is 1 (110 pts) The Real Deal (110 pts) SYR Team (94 pts) 46 Loot (92 pts) ME Assassins (88 pts) DVendetta (86 pts) iKurd (74 pts) Good Game (66 pts) Kurd Up Team (47 pts) Uncharted (45 pts) IRAG Squad (42 pts) MiliTaryB (30 pts)

Wildcard region