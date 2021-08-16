The start and end dates for all Wild Rift seasons

Since its beta started at the end of 2020, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot’s mobile MOBA, has garnered success in many regions of the world.

The first Wild Pass, Wild Rift‘s battle pass system, joined the game in April 2021 to offer more ways for the players to grind exclusive rewards, with free and premium versions.

Each Wild Pass features 50 tiers to complete. An exclusive Hexplorer skin for Teemo, unique to Wild Rift, is up for grabs this season for premium pass owners. Bonus tiers also offer rewards, up to the 100th tier.

Ranked and battle pass seasons are different in Wild Rift. While ranked seasons last around three months, the battle pass change almost every month.

Since the game is still in beta phase, however, seasons’ duration may vary in the future. Ranked seasons will likely remain longer than battle pass lengths, though.

Here are all of the Wild Rift ranked and battle pass seasons, including their start and end dates.

Ranked season dates

Season Start date End date 1 Jan. 18, 2021 April 2, 2021 2 April 2, 2021 July 27, 2021 3 July 27, 2021 —

Wild pass dates

Season Start date End date 1 April 2, 2021 July 1, 2021 2 July 29, 2021 Sept. 6, 2021

Many new features join the game in each ranked season. The latest additions to the mobile game featured a test of the ARAM game mode, a spectator mode, as well as various interface improvements to improve the game experience.