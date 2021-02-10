The best Psychic-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go

These are some of the most popular Pokémon in the game.

In Pokémon Go, players have the ability to capture a variety of different Pokémon from the franchise’s many generations.

All Pokémon species are assigned one or two types. Each type has a varying level of strength against others, meaning some matchups are going to be favorable while others more difficult. This type of system makes selecting the perfect Pokémon important for each battle.

For this list, we’ll be focusing on Psychic-type Pokémon, which are strong against both Fighting and Poison-type enemies. While there’s a large range of Psychic-type Pokémon available, some of these are more effective than others.

Here are the top five Psychic-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Mewtwo

Image via The Pokémon Company

As one of the most well-known Legendary Pokémon in the game, Mewtwo is also one of the strongest. In Pokémon Go, Mewtwo has a variety of different forms with the Shadow form being the most powerful. But even in its base form, Mewtwo is the strongest Psychic-type Pokémon in the game.

Mewtwo has a massive move list that can be used, including attacks of many different types. But to get the highest damage output, it’s best to stick with a Psychic-type set. The best Fast move is Psycho Cut, while the best Charge move is Psystrike. Pairing these two together gives Mewtwo a massive damage output capable of taking down enemies in favorable or neutral matchups with ease.

With 4,724 max CP Mewtwo is one of the most powerful Pokémon in the game of any type, and as a Psychic-type Pokémon, this Kanto Legendary is the perfect option to tear through enemies.

Latios

Image via The Pokémon Company

Another Legendary Pokémon to make the list, Latios boasts both Dragon and Psychic typings. Latios has a max CP of 4,310 with base stats focused around attacking.

The third-generation Legendary Pokémon has access to both Dragon and Psychic moves, as well as the Grass-type charge move Solar Beam. Despite this, simply sticking with the Psychic-type moves Zen Headbutt and Psychic provides the highest damage output.

Legendary Pokémon can be difficult to come by as they require the player to defeat their specific raid, and they’re limited to what battles they can enter. Both Mewtwo and Latos remain two of the most powerful Psychic-type Pokémon in the game, and should the fight allow so, will make the best choices for the player’s team.

Espeon

Image via The Pokémon Company

Espeon is the perfect all-rounder, and since it’s not a Legendary Pokémon, it can be used in most matches. Boasting 3,583 max CP, Espeon’s base stat allocation is focused on damage output. This makes the Eeveelution the perfect Psychic-type attacker for your team.

Espeon stands out because five of its six available moves are Psychic-type. The best combination of these moves is Confusion with Psychic. Together, these attacks grant the highest damage output. Outside of this pairing, the second best is swapping Confusion for Zen Headbutt, but there will be a slight damage reduction. If possible, use a TM to optimize Espeon’s moveset.

While there are stronger Psychic-type Pokémon, these are all either Legendary or Shadow-form Pokémon, so if you require something in a base form that can provide excellent damage, Espeon is a perfect choice.

Metagross

Image via The Pokémon Company

Boasting a dual typing of Steel and Psychic, Metagross has resistances to both Poison and Psychic-type attacks. Metagross’ max CP is 4,286 and its base stat allocation is well-rounded with 257 attack, 228 defense, and 190 stamina. Metagross can be used as either a defender or an attacker, depending on what’s needed.

When it comes to the highest damage output, you’re going to have to settle for either a completely Steel offense or pairing a Psychic attack with a Steel attack. While Bullet Punch and Meteor Crash might offer the most damage, you can swap Zen Headbutt for Bullet Punch to grant the Psychic-type offense to suit your purpose. Keep the Legacy Charge move Meteor Crash though, since it’s Metagross’ most powerful move.

If you’re after something versatile, Metagross could be the option for you.

Alakazam

Image via The Pokémon Company

Alakazam is one of the best Psychic-type options due to its versatility and range of moves available for use in different situations. The gen-one species’ base stat allocation is completely tailored around its 271 attack.

Because Alakazam has only the Psychic typing, the Pokémon boasts no critical weaknesses or resistances. But it’s still weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost, so players will want to think twice before entering it in those matchups.

Alakazam boasts a range of attacks including multiple Legacy moves. If you’re after the highest damage output regardless of the type, pair Counter with Psychic for over 19 damage per second. If it’s important that Alakazam’s offense be entirely Psychic-type due to the matchup, however, replace counter with Confusion for a slight damage reduction.