The best movesets for the Therian Forms of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus in Pokémon Go

The Therian Forms of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus are making their way to Pokémon Go during the Season of Legends. These Legendary weather-altering Pokémon first discovered in the Unova region will soon be available in five-star raids.

Compared to their Incarnate Forms, this legendary trio takes on a new power in their Therian Forms. The genies morph into beasts that harness the power of the elements, and by doing so gain new stat spreads that allow them to take on opponents in different ways.

These new takes on some old Legendary favorites are sure to shake up the Pokémon Go Battle League, which has just entered the beginning of Season 7. Here are the best movesets that players should look for on the Therian Forms of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus.

Tornadus (Therian Form)

Image via the Pokémon Company

Taking the form of a majestic bird, Tornadus re-emerges into the world of Pokémon Go with a new, more defensive stat spread than its Incarnate counterpart.

In its Therian Form, Torndaus opts for a higher Defense stat by decreasing its damage output. Therefore players will be able to take more attacks while utilizing Tornadus’ unique typing—it’s the only pure Flying-type Pokémon currently available in the game. With the lack of a secondary typing, Tornadus has access to more resistances that accompany its increased defenses.

Tornadus’ Incarnate and Therian Forms have access to the same moves, but players may want to opt into different movesets on this new available form. Air Slash is the best choice for Tornadus’ Fast Attack because Bite is more centered toward doing chip damage. Since players shouldn’t be looking to do much damage with this Therian Form, Energy Ball and Dark Pulse are both efficient Charge Attacks that don’t require too much energy to charge, and can be used in rapid succession with decent type coverage.

Thundurus (Therian Form)

Image via the Pokémon Company

Out of all of the Therian Forms, Thundurus boasts the highest Attack stat—giving this Legendary Pokémon a new breath of fresh air that it desperately needed.

Electric-types have notoriously underperformed in the Pokémon Go Battle League due to the abundance of Ground-type moves that so many Pokémon have access to. Luckily Thundurus didn’t have to deal with this too much thanks to its additional Flying-type, but that brought with it even more problems. Now, Thundurus is back and ready to dish out loads of damage, although it comes at the cost of a few Defense points.

Thunder Shock is the best choice of Fast Attack due to how quickly it will charge the energy meter, since Astonish won’t be too strong against certain types of Pokémon. Players can opt for another Electric-type move in Thunder or Thunder Punch, which are two of the strongest and most efficient Charge Attacks in the game. The type coverage provided with Crunch and Brick Break is much more beneficial in dealing with some of the Go Battle League’s biggest offenders, namely Mewtwo and Melmetal.

Landorus (Therian Form)

Image via the Pokémon Company

This form of Landorus has been known across the Pokémon video game series for being one of the strongest (and annoying) Pokémon in the competitive scene for the past decade. It’s bringing this power to the world of Pokémon Go, albeit without the Ability that takes its power to another level.

Although the only real difference in its stats compared to its Incarnate Form counterpart is a slight increase to its Attack, Landorus Therian Form boasts a much higher CP. This will not only help it deal more damage but take a few more hits than normal as well.

Mud Shot pairs very nicely with Landorus’ Ground-typing as its Fast Attack, and should be considered over Rock Throw. Focus Blast and and Rock Slide are both very viable and powerful options for Charge Attacks. Outrage may help players win battles decisively against some of the strongest Dragon-type Pokémon in the game.