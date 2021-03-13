The best Charizard moveset in Pokémon Go

To climb up the GO Battle League in Pokémon Go, trainers have to carefully draft their teams. While picking the right types of Pokémon is important, having the right moveset will also directly impact your Pokémon’s success in battle.

Each species of Pokémon has access to a variety of different moves that deal different types of damage, but only two can be used in combat. Fast moves deal damage every few seconds, while charge moves dish out massive damage but can only be activated once fully charged.

Each move has an assigned type that will dictate what matchups it should be used against. There are 18 different types in Pokémon Go, and each of them is more or less effective depending on the matchup.

One of the most popular Pokémon in the game, Charizard, boasts a range of powerful moves that can decimate enemies in battle. Charizard has a dual type of Fire and Flying, so the Kanto starter has access to attacks from both types.

Players may need a TM to alter Charizard’s moveset to get access to some of these moves, however.

Here are the best movesets to use for Charizard in Pokémon Go.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Depending on the opposition, you may want to choose one of the following sets of moves.

For the highest damage output, Charizard will use a combination of the fast move Fire Spin and the legacy charge move Blast Burn. Legacy moves are no longer available in the game, so to get a Charizard with access to this move you may need to trade or keep an eye on community days to see if it becomes available. Without using legacy moves, the best combination is Fire Spin with Overheat.

With a variety of legacy moves previously available, Charizard has other powerful combinations that include Flying-type attacks that could be useful against certain enemy Pokémon. The strongest of these is Wing Attack. This can be paired with Charizard’s Fire-type charge moves such as Blast Burn or Overheat. If you need a Flying-type offense that doesn’t require any legacy moves, you can substitute Wing Attack for Air Slash. This combination will do slightly less damage, however.

Outside of its base types, Charizard can also use the Dragon-type moves Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw, and Normal-type moves Return and Frustration. These moves could be useful against vulnerable enemies, but gaining access to Dragon Breath or either Normal-type move could be difficult as they require different states such as Shadow and Purified.