To climb the GO Battle League in Pokémon Go, you need the strongest Pokémon.

Which Pokémon species are the best to take into battle isn’t always clear, however. Players will need to consider type matchups or teach their Pokémon better moves before heading into battle.

There are 18 unique types of Pokémon that vary in effectiveness against others. Bug-type Pokémon, for example, are strong against Grass, Psychic, and Dark-type Pokémon, but they face a number of weaknesses including Flying, Fire, and Rock. Within each type, some species stand above others based on their base stats or which moves they have access to.

With a huge range of Bug-type Pokémon to choose from, it can get confusing as to which ones are the best for your needs.

Here are the best Bug-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Mega Beedrill

Image via The Pokémon Company

Mega Beedrill is the most powerful Bug-type Pokémon in the game. This form of Beedrill, albeit temporary, is the perfect way to quickly decimate enemies with over 300 base attack. Mega Beedrill does lack in durability, but given its high damage output, it will remain capable of taking down enemies quickly in both neutral and favorable matchups.

Like many dual-type Pokémon, Mega Beedrill has access to moves from multiple types. If you’re after the highest possible damage output regardless of type, you should opt for Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb.

If you require a specifically Bug-type offense, however, you should pair the legacy fast move Bug Bite with the charge move Sludge Bomb. Despite the slight damage reduction, this moveset will deal just as much if not more damage if the enemy is vulnerable to Bug-type moves.

Genesect

Image via The Pokémon Company

Of all the Bug-type Pokémon in the game, Genesect may be the best for most matchups because of its wide range of resistances. Since the fifth-generation Legendary is both Bug and Steel, it only holds one weakness in Fire-type Pokémon. But that is a critical weakness, meaning it’ll take four times as much damage if hit by Fire attacks.

Given its dual typing, the best moveset is Metal Claw and X-Scissor. Together, these two moves deal 630 total damage output. If the situation calls for it, you can opt for either a completely Steel offense with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb, or a fully Bug offense with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor. Both of these, however, will see small damage reductions compared to the mix of the two typings.

As with all Legendary Pokémon, there are multiple battle situations where these species are not usable. But if the situation allows for it, Genesect makes for the perfect Bug-type Pokémon for your battle needs.

Pinsir

Image via The Pokémon Company

Although Bug-type Pokémon are not traditionally known for their high damage output, Pinsir is one of the most powerful options available in the game.

Pinsir’s base stat allocation favors offense, but its durability is not lacking. Pinsir can also be acquired in a Shadow form, which will grant the Pokémon a dramatic damage increase.

When entering combat, you should take a different setup depending on whether your Pinsir is in Shadow form. Regular Pinsir is most powerful with the combination Bug Bite and X-Scissor. Together, these moves result in a total damage output of 523.87. Shadow form, however, will opt for Fury Cutter in place of Bug Bite to reach a total damage output of 625.71. Outside of these movesets, Pinsir has access to a range of Fighting-type moves that could be used if the matchup called for it.

After Mega Beedrill, the Shadow form of Pinsir boasts the highest damage output of any Bug-type Pokémon in the game and makes it the perfect alternative without the time restraint of Mega Evolutions.

Scizor

Image via The Pokémon Company

Another attack-focused Bug Pokémon, Scizor boasts an array of resistances and a single critical weakness to Fire. While Scizor may not have the damage output of Genesect, it can be used in almost all battle situations.

Scizor also benefits from its dual typing of Bug and Steel. For Scizor, the best pairing is the Bug-type fast move Fury Cutter alongside the charge move Iron Head. This setup will deal the most damage and features a mix of Scizor’s Bug and Steel-type attacks.

What makes Scizor a great choice is that so many of its move combinations work well together, meaning you can usually get well-optimized moves on catch instead of having to change it with the use of a TM. Between this and Scizor’s obvious resistances, it’s one of the best Bug-type Pokémon in the game.

Yanmega

Image via The Pokémon Company

Yanmega is a Bug and Flying Pokémon that boasts a well-rounded stat allocation with adequate attack and durability to match. Yanmega has resistance to Fighting and Grass-type Pokémon and a critical resistance to Ground-type moves. On the other hand, however, Yanmega is critically vulnerable to Rock-type attacks.

While Yanmega has a variety of abilities including Rock and Flying types, the most powerful combination of moves is Bug Bite and Bug Buzz. These deal 14.40 damage per second, resulting in 524 total damage output.

Out of all the Pokémon on this list, Yanmega is one of the best as a defender given its durability stats. If you can avoid Rock-type enemies and stick to using it against Ground, Fighting, and Grass-type enemies, Yanmega will make the perfect Bug-type addition to your team.