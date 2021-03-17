The best Alakazam moveset in Pokémon Go

This first-generation species is one of the strongest Psychic-type Pokémon in the game.

There are a variety of factors that dictate the outcome of a battle in Pokémon Go. Choosing the right moveset for a Pokémon is one of the most important steps you can take to increasing your chances of winning, since the Pokémon’s attacks will directly influence their effectiveness in the battle.

There are two main types of attacks in Pokémon Go. Fast moves deal a moderate amount of damage every few seconds. Charge moves, on the other hand, can only be used once the Pokémon has reached enough charge, but they can have devastating effects.

Each species of Pokémon has access to a variety of moves within these categories with each move assigned a type that will deal different damage depending on the enemy Pokémon’s type.

When it comes to Psychic-type Pokémon, Alakazam is one of the most well-known in the game. The first generation Pokémon has been in Pokémon Go since its release and has had a massive range of moves to choose from.

Here are the best movesets to use for Alakazam in Pokémon Go.

For the highest damage output, you can use a combination of the legacy fast move Counter with the legacy charge move Psychic. Since these attacks are legacy moves, you won’t be able to acquire them with a regular TM. To get these moves, you either must trade for an Alakazam who has already learned them or keep an eye on Community Days to see if they become available.

If legacy moves aren’t an option, Alakazam’s best move combination comes in the form of Psycho Cut with Future Sight. These two Psychic-type moves will deal more than sufficient damage and be the perfect tools to take down Fighting and Poison-type defenders.

If you’re facing an opponent that’s vulnerable to Ghost-type moves, then Alakazam has the option of learning Shadow Ball that creates a powerful combination when paired with Psycho Cut.