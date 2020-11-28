The 7 best gaming desks with LED lights

After spending lots of cash on your gaming rig and other accessories like headsets and gaming chairs, you shouldn’t cut corners and use a cheap desk. A suitable gaming desk has enough space for all your equipment and can handle all the weight. It should also have great build-quality to last for years.

The best gaming desks are comfortable to sit at for hours at a time, and many of them have accessories like cupholders and holders for your headset and controllers. They even have channels to run your cables to keep them hidden from view.

Many new gaming desks come with LED lighting. The lighting creates a relaxed atmosphere and looks fantastic. Some desks can even sync with your case, mice, or other hardware.

Here are seven of the best gaming desks with LED lights.

Lian Li DK-04X

Image via Amazon

The Lian Li DK-04X is both a gaming case and a gaming desk. All your components sit under the tabletop, and you can choose whether it’s visible or not at the touch of a button. As a case, it has four front and rear 120mm fans. There’s also space for liquid cooling and up to 10 hard drive bays.

This desk is made from lightweight aluminum and is electrically height adjustable between 685 and 1175mm. The top is made from a large sheet of tempered glass to show off your build. If you’d rather hide your cabling, you can press a button, and the tempered glass frosts up. There are dedicated buttons for the fan and RGB lighting, and it has built-in USB ports, including a USB-C port. The LEDs are limited and confined to the button area, but you can add a lighting kit with RGB compatibility.

Eureka Ergonomic Z60

Image via Amazon

The Eureka Ergonomic Z60 is much cheaper and comes in the popular Z-shaped design. One of the best things about it is the modular design. It has an extended list of compatible parts like dual monitor stands, keyboard trays, and CPU holders so that you can customize it to your requirements. At 60-inches wide and 24-inches deep, it has more space for your equipment than most gaming desks.

The top of the desk has an attractive carbon fiber finish, and there are also built-in grommets to run your cables. The Z-shaped design inherently has excellent balance, but the feet are still adjustable. Both the left and right sides feature six-color RGB lighting in an attractive design. The Eureka Ergonomic Z60 is one of the best gaming desks with LED lighting, but it isn’t cheap.

Thermaltake Level 20 Battlestation

Image via Amazon

The Thermaltake Level 20 Battlestation is another massive gaming desk with enough space for your CPU, monitor, and all your other devices. It features electric height adjustment with a quiet two-stage lift system. It can adjust between 27.5 to 43.3 inches using the ascend and descend buttons, and there are also four height memory settings.

This gaming desk also has a massive surface area that’s 64.9-inches wide and 29.5-inches deep and can handle loads up to 330 pounds. There’s also a full-surface cloth mousepad to get the best tracking when playing Call of Duty or Apex Legends. The Level 20 BattleStation even boasts RGB lighting around the edges with 20 programmable lighting zones. It can work with other Thermaltake products like headsets and cases, and it’s also Alexa compatible.

Cougar Mars Gaming Desk

Image via Amazon

The Cougar Mars is another fantastic gaming desk with a functional design. The frame is made from high-strength steel, and you can manually adjust the height between 750 to 850mm. The top is made from plastic with a carbon fiber effect and a massive surface area for multiple screens. A couple of touches that set it apart from other gaming desks is the curved front that allows you to sit closer and the small rear cutout that lets you run your cables if the desk is against the wall.

This gaming desk also has a control stand on the right side with USB ports and the power button, while the left side has a controller for the audio jacks. Both have SATA connections and attach to your internal PC headers. Running along the width on either side are RGB strips compatible with Asus Aura, MSI Mystic Light, and most mainstream apps.

VANSPACE 47-inch Ergonomic Gaming Desk

Image via Amazon

The Vanspace 47-inch desk is smaller than the other desks we’ve mentioned and might be better for smaller apartments and homes. Although it’s small, it has many nifty features to make it stand out. The carbon fiber top has two cable grommets, and there’s also a headset hook and cup holder. A free washable mousepad is thrown in for good measure.

This gaming desk has Z-shaped legs with stabilizer brackets and adjustable feet. The surface is 47.2-inches long and 25.2-inches wide. You also get a storage box and two cable management trays. There are plastic strips running down the width on both sides with six-color RGB lighting. The Vanspace 47-inch is considerably cheaper than the other gaming desks on this list but is perfect for relaxing and playing some Overwatch or Fortnite.

Atlantic Gaming Desk Viper 3000

Image via Amazon

At just 45-inches wide and 29-inches deep, the Atlantic Viper 3000 is smaller than any other desk on this list but is tough and stylish. The top has a satin finish, so your mouse will glide with ease when playing League of Legends, and the legs have an X-shape design with extra support braces.

This gaming desk also has a cutout in the front for you to get closer, and there’s even a cup holder, phone slot, and headset hook. Also included is a power station with three USB 3.0 ports so you can charge your devices. There are 48 blue LEDs running along the sides and the back of the desk, but they aren’t RGB compatible. The Atlantic Viper 3000 has fantastic functionality and is worth a look if you want a compact gaming desk.

E-WIN 2.0 Edition RGB Gaming Desk

Image via Amazon

The E-Win 2.0 Edition RGB Gaming Desk has a simple yet functional design. It has two aluminum legs with extra supports to increase stability. They are height adjustable, and the RGB lighting running down the side is a brilliant touch. The top measures 48 by 27 inches and has a carbon fiber texture with reflexive points to aid your mouse tracking.

This gaming desk also comes with cable management grommets and a game controller rack. It’s most impressive feature is the wireless charger, which isn’t seen on many other gaming desks. Apart from the legs, an RGB strip runs down the desk’s side with a controller to switch between lighting modes.