The 5 best TKL keyboards

TKL keyboards allow players to reclaim lost desk space and transport their keyboards to tournaments more easily. Most gamers are accustomed to full-size keyboards because they’ve been the standard for years. Recently, there’s been a slight shift toward compact tenkeyless (TKL) keyboards. The main difference between full-size and TKL keyboards is that TKLs come without the numpad. Since users still have access to numbers via the keyboard’s top row, they don’t lose much functionality.

TKL keyboards often come with mechanical switches, which are more precise for gaming. The most common switches are the Reds, Blues, and Browns, which follow the standard set by a company called Cherry. Whether the switches are Cherry MX originals or another brand, the Reds have a linear feel, the Blues are clicky, and the Browns are a mix of both.

These are the five best TKL keyboards.

Best overall

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL 2023

Image via SteelSeries

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL 2023 tops this list because of its innovative features, like an OLED screen and its unmatched per-key sensitivity customization.

Compared to the other keyboards on this list, the Apex Pro TKL uses Omnipoint 2.0 switches, allowing users to set each key’s actuation to their preference. Users can set a profile for gaming with high actuation points and have another profile for typing with less sensitive actuation points.

Another innovative feature of the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is the OLED smart display. This screen displays system information and allows users to customize the keyboard without opening the SteelSeries Engine app. It’s also possible to upload custom images to the display for a more personalized appearance.

Many other features of the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL, like the build quality and customization, are top-notch. Similar to the Huntsman Tournament Edition, SteelSeries’ TKL has an aircraft-grade aluminum frame, ensuring durability and a premium feel. The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL also has five onboard profiles and per-key RGB lighting to add to the customizable switches.

While the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL boasts an impressive feature set, it might be overkill for some users. The keyboard costs a fortune, and it’s only worth it for users who’ll use the customizable switches and OLED screen.

Best build-quality

Image via Razer

Razer’s Huntsman Tournament Edition uses optical switches instead of mechanical switches, meaning the opticals use a beam of light instead of mechanical actuation. When the user presses a key, the beam passes through an opening in the stem of the switch to register the keypress. This system allows optical switches to be more responsive than traditional switch types.

The Huntsman Tournament Edition comes in two switch types. Users can go for linear switches that require 40 grams of operating force and have a one-millimeter actuation point or clicky switches that require 45 grams of force and have a 1.5-millimeter actuation point.

Apart from the switches, the Huntsman Tournament Edition has impressive all-around build quality. It has a durable aluminum top plate and double-shot Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) keycaps. These keycaps are made from two pieces of high-quality plastic joined together and are more resistant to fading and wear than the cheaper Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) variety. The included detachable USB-C cable also adds durability by allowing users to replace it when it gets damaged instead of buying a completely new keyboard.

Razer’s Huntsman Tournament Edition is fully compatible with Razer Chroma. Users can download Razer’s Synapse software to sync the keyboard with other RGB peripherals and configure the per-key RGB lighting. Synapse is also the go-to software to set up different gaming profiles.

While the Huntsman Tournament Edition doesn’t come cheap, it still offers value to buyers, thanks to its performance and build quality. This Razer keyboard’s optical switches are some of the fastest available, and the aluminum top plate and PBT keys ensure it will last for many gaming sessions.

Best hot-swappable TKL keyboard

Redragon K530 Draconic

Image via Redragon

There are more expensive hot-swappable TKL keyboards on the market that come with a better build quality, but the Redragon K530 Draconic offers the best performance for the price.

From a Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connection to a 3,000 mAh battery, the K530 has it all. Out of the factory, this keyboard only ships with Redragon switches and features some cool RGB. Most users who decide to go with a hot-swappable keyboard often change their switches as soon as possible, so going with a cheaper board like the K530 Draconic is usually a decent choice since you spend the amount you saved on switches.

Best wireless TKL keyboard

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless

Image via SteelSeries

SteelSeries’ Apex series has been one of the most popular mechanical keyboards in recent years. The Apex Pro Mini Series takes the successful formula of SteelSeries and shrinks it to a compact setup.

Despite the wireless tag in its name, the Pro Mini can also be used via a wired connection. The adjustable pre-travel distance of the OmniPoint 2.0 switches can be customized per-key, and players can also assign macros to the keys of their choice. The customizability options don’t end there, however, Pro Mini’s software also lets fans assign two inputs to a single key. While one of them will trigger after a light press, the other will initiate with a heavier press.

Best budget TKL keyboard

Logitech G715

Image via Logitech

Most mechanical keyboards have a repetitive look. It’s the RGB that generally sets them apart, but that isn’t the case for the Logitech G715. This smooth-looking TKL keyboard comes in a matte-white color, and players can choose the switch type that fits their needs while ordering.

G715 features Logitech’s homemade switches that come in the form of blue, red, and brown. Like its competitors, G715 is also packed with software that can be used to customize the keyboard with various macros. Only function keys can house macros, however.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.