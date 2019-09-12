TF Blade suspended on Twitch

Ashkan “TF Blade” Homayouni’s journey to becoming the number one Global League of Legends player has been temporarily halted. On Sept. 12, he has been banned on Twitch. The length of the ban has not been revealed.

Following an unknown incident, TF Blade confirmed on Twitter that he has been suspended on the streaming platform. This is the second time the streamer has been banned after he was accused of using racial slur on stream in April, when in fact he said the word “idiots.” This led to a 30-day ban which was eventually reduced to a week.

TF Blade on Twitter I actually just got suspended on twitch for something I never said but twitch missheard and assumed I did. LMAO

The Team Liquid streamer has been critical of League developers Riot Games. He received a 14-day suspension in the Turkish region. He said that Riot Games employees were racist after he was punished for toxic behavior and that he was speaking English in the Turkish region.

TF Blade is attempting to become the number one ranked Global League player, but his journey has been temporarily stopped as he said on Twitter that he has returned to Canada after an “unfortunate set of events have occurred,” he said.

TF Blade on Twitter I will be travelling back to Canada and will probably finish EUNE and Turkey later on, unfortunate set of events happened.

There is no known reason as to why he has been suspended on Twitch. TF Blade has not issued a statement regarding the reason for his ban or the length of his ban. However, the ban is unlikely to be permanent and is most likely a week to a month.