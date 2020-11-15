Tencent to invest $30 million into Peacekeeper Elite League in 2021

The Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) keeps getting bigger.

Tencent announced during the Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC) today a 200-million Chinese yuan (about $30 million) investment into the league for 2021. This investment includes the prize pool.

The PEL is the highest professional league for Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace), which is the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile. Tencent made a separate game for China as per the country’s strict regulatory laws.

In 2020, the PEL featured three seasons. Each season featured 20 teams. The bottom five teams from the first season were relegated to the Peacekeeper Elite New-Power League 2020. The top five teams from here made it to season two of the PEL.

While the first and second seasons featured prize pools of under $323,000, Tencent broke records, announcing that over $3 million will be up for grabs in the third season of the league. This was the highest prize pool in the history of PUBG Mobile esports, even surpassing the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC), where $2 million will be at stake.

Currently, the PEC is underway, featuring 11 international invites and the top four teams of the PEL. It is being played at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Centre in China and has a prize pool of $1.8 million. Chinese teams dominated in the first day and claimed the top four in the standings. North American invite, Tempo Storm stood in fifth place in the standings.