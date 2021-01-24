Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada says he wants to make another Pokkén Tournament game

Pokkén Tournament is just one of the more recent Pokémon spinoff titles to see success, and one of the main forces behind the game is eager to make a sequel.

Pokkén Tournament was a collaborative effort between The Pokémon Company, Nintendo, and Bandai Namco’s team of fighting game veterans. It was headed by Tekken series producer Katsuhiro Harada and Soulcalibur producer Masaaki Hoshino and has been released across three different mediums.

Harada is open about his love of Pokkén on Twitter, and when asked by a fan if the title would be a “one time only” project, he answered in his usual straightforward way.

We have a good relationship with Nintendo and Pokemon Co., Ltd., and POKKÉN has had a great response, so I would like to make it again.

“We have a good relationship with Nintendo and Pokemon Co. Ltd., and Pokkén has had a great response, so I would like to make it again,” Harada said. “But it’s not what we decide, it’s what they decide.”

The answer is pretty standard for a developer that worked on a collaborative title like Pokkén, because all three sides, Bandai, Nintendo, and TPC, would need to be involved in greenlighting a sequel.

Overall, Pokkén was well received when it launched on the Wii U in March 2016, selling more than one million copies worldwide by the end of the year despite the console’s poor performance. Pokkén Tournament DX outperformed the original on Switch, selling 1.16 million copies through the last sales update given by Nintendo in March 2018.

As of late, Nintendo has been pushing Pokkén as part of several free trial weekends for the Nintendo Switch’s online system, though there have been no announcements about a new title being in development for the franchise.