Team Encore wins the BGMI Freedom Face-off

Team Encore has won the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Freedom Face-off today. The competition, organized to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day on Aug. 15, had a prize pool of Rs. 210,000 (approximately $2,829).

Sixteen teams composed of professional players and content creators competed across two matches on Erangel and Sanhok to determine the champions. While the first match on Erangel took place in a third-person perspective, the second match on Sanhok was in a first-person perspective, a rare occurrence in PUBG Mobile esports. There was also a pan fight and fistfight towards the end.

Encore placed third in the first match with seven kills and earned a chicken dinner in the second game to place first in the overall standings. Team Scout had a tremendous first game after picking up the win and 15 kills. They faltered in the second match, however, and only took four points to finish second in the overall standings.

The top three teams have earned a share of the prize pool. Team Encore will get Rs. 85,000 (about $1,145) while second-placed Team Scout will earn Rs. 40,000 (approximately $539). Team Jonathan, which came in third place, will pocket Rs. 25,000 (around $337). Here are the overall standings for the BGMI Freedom Face-off.

Image via Krafton

Image via Krafton

Team Encore got another victory in the panfight and will take home an additional Rs. 30,000 ($404) for it. Shreeman Legends, which came in the last position in the main event, took first place in the fistfight and turned their fortune around. They will also get Rs. 30,000 (approximately $404) for this win.