Tapu Fini, new events, and more to debut in Pokémon Go throughout May

The last week has been full of announcements for Pokémon Go, with Niantic announcing Mega Evolution reworks, new Mega Evolutions being added to the game, and sharing details about Pokémon Go Fest 2022. Now, there’s a roadmap for all of May, which includes the big finale for the Season of Alola.

Alolan Grimer is May’s Research Breakthrough, but it won’t be the only Alolan Pokémon making an appearance outside of events.

There were already details for the A Mega Moment event, which runs until May and brought Mega Kangaskhan to the game for the first time. Mega Kangaskhan will remain in Mega Raids until May 3, when the May raid rotation begins.

The first full event for May will be the Pokémon Air Adventures event, which will focus on Flying Pokémon and marks the first appearance of Mega Legendary Pokémon—Mega Latias and Mega Latios. This event will run from May 3 to 8, with Flying Pikachu and other Flying-types also spawning more frequently.

The two new events revealed in this updated roadmap are a Water Festival, focusing on Water-types and the debut of Tapu Fini from May 12 to 20, and the Alola to Alola event, which will act as the sendoff for the Season of Alola. And don’t forget May’s Community Day, which will feature Alolan Geodude on May 21.

The season finale Alola to Alola event will run from May 25 to 31 and is set to “celebrate and look back at all the adventures Trainers have had this year with Pokémon found in Alola!” Players will see a lot of Alolan Pokémon popping up, including all four of the Tapu guardian deities in five-star raids.

Niantic will also be launching a new feature called the Buddy widget, which will let players add a widget to their device’s home screen to keep track of their Buddy Pokémon at all times.

Here are all of the details for May’s five-star and Mega Raid rotation, along with the upcoming Spotlight Hours:

Raid rotation

Until May 3: Therian Forme Landorus and Mega Kangaskhan

May 3 to 10: Mega Latias and Mega Latios

May 10 to 25: Tapu Fini and Mega Blastoise

May 25 to June 1: Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini, and Mega Altaria

Raid Hours (every Wednesday from 6 to 7pm local time)

May 4: Mega Latias and Mega Latios

May 11 and 18: Tapu Fini

May 25: Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, and Tapu Fini

Spotlight Hours