Sylveon is now available in Pokémon UNITE

Get ready to see a lot of Eevee at the start of your matches.

Sylveon is now live in Pokémon UNITE, along with a new set of Poncho Style Holowear that it can be equipped with, though there is no balance patch included with the update this time.

The Fairy-type Eeveelution is the 25th playable Pokémon on the UNITE roster, adding another Attacker to the pool for players to pick from, along with making fan-favorite Eevee playable prior to evolving for the first time too. This is also the second time that TiMi Studio has released a DLC Pokémon earlier in the day instead of the usual 2am CT updates on the day of a content drop.

Sylveon is classified as a Ranged Attacker and will have plenty of options for dealing damage or debuffs to opponents in varied ways. With healing and stat-boosting options too.

Mystical Fire can deal damage and lower an opposing Pokémon’s Special Attack, while Hyper Voice is hyperfocused on dealing a lot of damage when a player can optimize the space between themselves and their targets.

If you want to play as Sylveon, you can pick it up in the Unite Battle Committee for 10,000 Aeos Coins or 575 Aeos Gems. This is the most expensive post-launch Pokémon to date, since Gardevoir, Blastoise, and Mamoswine all cost 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems.

TiMi has also already pointed out that a visual error that can make multiple Sylveon icons appear in certain menus. If you encounter this bug, simply restart your game and it should fix itself.