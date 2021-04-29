Swablu to be featured in Pokémon Go’s May Community Day, Mega Altaria will debut too

Niantic has confirmed that Swablu will be the featured Pokémon for Pokémon Go’s May Community Day event.

Running from 11am to 5pm local time on May 15, players will be able to encounter the Cotton Bird Pokémon more frequently, including the shiny variant if they’re lucky.

If you manage to evolve Swablu into Altaria during the event, the fluffy Dragon-type will gain access to the Fairy-type move Moonblast. This leads into the second bonus, which will see Mega Altaria added to the game at the end of the event.

Mega Altaria will begin appearing in raids once the May Community Day concludes at 5pm local time on May 15. Completing these raids will help you gather Altaria Mega Energy, which will allow you to Mega Evolve any of the Dragon/Flying-type Pokémon you obtain into its Dragon/Fairy-type Mega form.

During the event, players will have access to the Cotton-Winged Bird event-exclusive Special Research, which will cost $1 to unlock. There will also be a one-time-purchase Community Day Box available in the store for 1,280 PokéCoins that features 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, five Incense, and an Elite Fast TM.

During the Community Day, players will have the standard bonuses of 75-percent reductions to hatching time for any egg placed in an Incubator and all Incense activated during the event lasting three hours.