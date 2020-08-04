Stage 2B of the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship to begin on Aug. 14

Stage 2B of the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship will be begin on Aug. 15 at 7pm CT. Players who qualified from stage 1B will be able to participate and will run for a week until Aug. 22 at 7pm CT.

In this stage, players have to create teams of five to six players on the in-game esports page. This team can play up to 30 ranked multiplayer matches in stage 2B. At least five members should play every single match.

After forming the team, the first 30 ranked multiplayer matches will be taken into consideration. The victories of these 30 matches will grant points that will determine the teams that shall qualify for the third stage, the regional finals. From each region, 512 teams will qualify for stage 3B.

Depending on the average rank of all players’ in a team, points will be granted in stage 2B. Obviously, the higher the players’ ranks are, the more points they will earn.

All team members will unlock the Ruin – Championship Purple Soldier on completing 30 ranked multiplayer matches in stage 2B. The teams that qualify for the regional finals will get an additional 1000 CP.

The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship is the first official esports event for the game since its release in Oct. 2019. The tournament is presented by Sony and has an overall prize pool of $1 million.