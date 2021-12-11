Spider-Man is coming to PUBG Mobile in January

The web-slinger will be dropping as part of a post-launch promotion for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It appears that everyone’s favorite web-slinging superhero is going to be making another appearance in a popular battle royale game.

A crossover between Spider-Man: No Way Home and PUBG Mobile will launch in mid-January. To advertise the latest film from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, Spider-Man will be added to PUBG Mobile. This will be PUBG Mobile’s first collaboration with Sony, adding in exclusive Spider-Man content such as items and gameplay features.

The timing on this activation seems slightly off, as Spider-Man: No Way Home will release in theaters for most regions of Dec. 17 but this content will go live in January. That release variance likely plays a big role, as PUBG Mobile is a popular game globally and can be used to promote the move as it rolls out in other regions on a staggered schedule.

More details about the exclusive items, gameplay elements, and other content dropping with the PUBG Mobile X Spider-Man: No Way Home collaboration will be revealed closer to the release of version 1.8.