Skrelp, Clauncher, and Therian Forme Landorous will all appear during Pokémon Go Rivals’ Week

Pokémon Go’s next event, Rivals’ Week, is completely focused on showcasing the rivalries between different species of Pokémon—and it’s adding in some cool new content too.

Running from April 13 to 18, this event will be the first time players can encounter and capture Skrelp and Clauncher. Therian Forme Landorous is also going to appearing in five-star raids after a long wait since it was first announced at the start of the Season of Legends last month.

Both Skrelp and Clauncher will be appearing in the wild, in raids, and in encounters after you complete Field Research tasks. Other Pokémon known for their rivalries will be appearing more often in the wild too, including Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, Seviper, and more.

Machop, Tyrogue, Elekid, Magby, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, and Seviper will be hatching out of five-kilometer eggs you pick up during the event. Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Zangoose, Seviper, and more will be appearing in raids, while Therian Forme Landorous will be the five-star raid boss.

New event-exclusive Field Research will go live on April 13 and will give out rewards, including encounters with rival Pokémon, such as Skrelp and Clauncher. Team Go Rocket will also be taking over PokéStops and spawning in their balloons more frequently during the event.