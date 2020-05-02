Sixless joins Omen Elite as PUBG Mobile content creator

Brandon Cole “Sixless” Patterson has joined American-based mobile esports organization Omen Elite as a PUBG Mobile content creator. The player announced that he is stepping away from competitive play.

Sixless previously served as a part of Spacestation Gaming and Cloud9. He competed with Spacestation Gaming for the whole of the 2019 season. The team placed first in the PMCO North America Spring Split 2019 and at the ESL Mobile Open: Atlanta 2019.

Introducing the newest addition to our Content team, @Sixless!



Welcome to the Omen family!



Make sure to give him a follow on MadCatTV: https://t.co/kOigJ5xNw5 pic.twitter.com/E0mHVodw73 — Omen Elite (@OmenElite) May 2, 2020

Sixless later moved on to Cloud9 on Jan. 17. He didn’t get the chance to show his talents with the new team, however, after he was removed from the roster in March due to indecent behavior. The player had publicly spoken against specific Indian PUBG Mobile teams and players.

Following an online backlash, Cloud9 announced it was parting ways with Sixless due to “behavior which goes against Cloud9’s player and organization expectations and policies.”

While announcing that he was stepping away from competitive play and joining Omen Elite as a content creator, he also apologized for his past actions. The ex-player also added that he had “long conversations” with the executives of Omen Elite about his actions and will be taking “sensitivity training” offered by the organization.