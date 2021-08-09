Sidney and Absol Scout Spotlight begins in Pokémon Masters EX

Pokémon Masters EX players can score themselves the Sync Pair Sidney and Absol throughout the next few weeks as the spotlight Sync Pair are now available in the game.

The Hoenn elite four-member and his trusty Absol are joining Pokémon Masters EX for the very first time. The Sync Pair will remain the spotlight duo until Aug. 28 giving players their best chance to secure it for themselves.

The Sidney Spotlight Scout is coming soon!



5★ Sidney & Absol will debut on August 8 at 11:00 p.m. PDT!



Check out their Dark-type sync move, Most Excellent Night Slash!#PokemonMasters pic.twitter.com/YmUhRACkf6 — Pokémon Masters EX (@PokemonMasters) August 7, 2021

Sidney comes with an extremely powerful Absol boasting Night Slash, Potion, Brutal Swing, and No Hard Feelings!. As you’d expect, Absol’s sync move will transform the Pokémon into Mega Absol which will increase the rate at which critical hits land, and increase move power against targets that are confused.

As a five-star Sync Pair, this duo is one of the stronger picks within Pokémon Masters EX right now so you won’t want to miss adding them to your team.

Being the banner pair for the moment, players can redeem Sidney and Absol instantly for 400 Scout Points or you can test your luck by searching for the pair through the standard Sync Pair Scouting system for 300 gems a roll. Being a five-star pair, the chances of pulling Sidney & Absol regularly is quite low, but for a limited time, the chance has been increased.

If you don’t want to miss out you’ll want to act fast as after Aug. 28 Syndey and Absol will return to the mix and another banner Sync Pair will take their place.