Shiny Regigigas, new Field Research headline Pokémon Go’s solstice event

You won't be able to move hemispheres, but the Colossal Pokémon is back.

Niantic has released details for the return of Pokémon Go’s solstice-themed event, which will run from June 18 to 20 and feature different Pokémon depending on which hemisphere you’re playing in.

Starting with this event and until July 1, Regigigas will also be appearing in five-star raids. This will include the ability to encounter shiny Regigigas and new raid-related Field Research.

Players around the globe will be able to encounter Lunatone, Solrock, Spheal, and more, with Snorlax being a rare encounter. Lunatone, Solrock, Klink, and more will also be appearing in raids globally during the event.

Then, depending on if a player is located in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere, different Pokémon will be spawning more frequently in the wild and in raids.

Northern Hemisphere Wild: Yanma, Chimchar, Summer Form Deerling, and more Chance encounters with shiny Yanma Raids: Alolan Marowak, Yanma, Petilil, and more

Southern Hemisphere Snorunt, Snover, Winter Form Deerling, and more Chance encounters with shiny Snorunt Raids: Lapras, Piloswine, Snorunt, and more



New event-exclusive Field Research will let players earn more encounters with Pokémon featured in their hemisphere. Buddy Pokémon will be giving out gift items and Poké Balls more frequently and the walking distance required to earn hearts with your Buddy will be halved during the event.

Following the event, Lunatone will be appearing exclusively in the Eastern Hemisphere, while Solrock will appear exclusively in the Western Hemisphere.