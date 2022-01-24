Shadow Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile are appearing in Pokémon Go’s new Team Go Rocket Strikes event

Team Go Rocket really can’t keep their plans hidden. And now, Pokémon Go players are being tasked with stopping their latest scheme as more Grunts are appearing alongside their newest Shadow Pokémon.

During the Team Go Rocket Strikes portion of the Power Plant event, which will run from Jan. 24 to 30, players will see an increased number of Go Rocket Grunts popping up at PokéStops and in balloons.

Those same Grunts also have a chance to have one of several new Shadow Pokémon, such as Shadow Voltorb, Shadow Chikorita, Shadow Cyndaquil, Shadow Totodile, Shadow Whismur, or Shadow Hippopotas. This is another chance for players to use Charged TMs on Shadow Pokémon to help them forget the move Frustration.

Additionally, a new set of Field Research will give players encounters with Ekans, Croagunk, and Skorupi.

Outside of Shadow Voltorb being included in this second portion of the event, this seems like a big step away from the Power Plant theme. It’s also relatively small in scale for an event that will last almost an entire week, but players should get a lot of use out of beating the Go Rocket Grunts and catching the new Shadow Pokémon.

This will be the final new event for January, so players can expect news about February’s event lineup to drop soon, along with any additional pieces to Team Go Rocket’s plans that will come to light as the Season of Heritage continues.