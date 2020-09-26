Scout’s YouTube channel has been hacked

YouTube streamer and content creator for Fnatic, Tanmay “Sc0utOP” Singh’s YouTube channel has been hacked.

In a tweet, Scout revealed that his channel has been hacked and requested YouTube to help him out. The streamer has over 3.1 million subscribers on the platform. Scout used to be a professional PUBG Mobile player and content creator but has been playing other games like Free Fire, Among Us, and Fall Guys since the game was banned in India.

Scout’s manager, Animesh “8bit_thug” Agarwal replied to Scout’s tweet and said that they are working on the recovery process.

We are working on recovery process Janta ! — ANIMESH AGARWAL (@8bit_thug) September 26, 2020

At the time of writing, Scout’s YouTube channel looked completely fine. This article will be updated as the story develops.