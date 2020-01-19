Samurai Shodown commentators hilariously mistake controller malfunction for high-level play

Two Samurai Shodown commentators might have created one of the funniest clips of the year already after mistaking a controller malfunction for a “high-level play.”

In the middle of a heated match, the fiery action started to dwindle down as both characters crouched eye to eye, staring each other down in the heat of the moment. The commentators were taking it all in, hyping up the potential respect and mind games from the players to the adoring crowd—only to check a few moments later that one player was just having controller issues.

It was quite amusing, especially at the moment the commentators found out what was going on. We got the realization moment as they tried to make up for their funny mistake, misreading the situation.

It’s not hard to see why the commentators mistook the malfunction as a high-level play either. Old Samurai Shodown games had matches where players just refused to move and would only act in the last few seconds to get that one-hit to win a timed victory.

One wrong move, even in the latest game, could be the difference between victory and defeat. But it still doesn’t take away from the amusement at how long it took for the commentators to look at the stage to see what was going on.

What a great way to start 2020, huh?