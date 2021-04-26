RSG crowned PUBG Mobile Pro League MY/SG S3 champions

The top two teams have made it to the PMPL SEA Regional Finals.

After an intense 18 matches, RSG won the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Malaysia/ Singapore (MY/SG) season three with an accumulated total of 196 points, 19 ahead of second-placed Geek Fam.

RSG’s performance came as a surprise after the team placed 14th in the league stage earlier this month. They got the most chicken dinners (five) and kills (92) out of any team in the country finals yesterday, though.

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Defending champions Team Secret faltered in the finals and had to settle for eighth place. League stage winners Dingoz MPX also couldn’t leave an impression and placed ninth.

With 40 kills and a total survival time of 357 minutes and 37 seconds, RSG’s Amirol “Kim” Hakiem Sabaruddin was awarded the finals MVP.

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

The top two teams, RSG and Geek Fam, will now advance to the PMPL SEA Regional Finals. This will happen next month and features the top 16 teams across the region. Besides these two teams, Dingoz MPX has already qualified for the SEA Regional Finals as the winners of the PMPL MY/SG league stage.

Here are the overall standings of the PMPL MY/SG season three country finals.