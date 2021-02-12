RRQ Athena releases 4 players from its PUBG Mobile roster

RRQ Athena has released four of its PUBG Mobile players, the organization announced today.

Pheeraphol “Beer11” Phumrat, Bawonchai “D2E” Han, Navin “Senior” Phrompitak, and Wachirawit “Earnny” Ramangkool will no longer be playing under RRQ Athena’s banner. The organization has chosen to retain in-game leader Pachachai “G9” Han, though.

D2E, Senior, and G9 were a part of the original RRQ Athena roster that was formed in September 2018. RRQ also released an emotional video to bid farewell to the players.

The team’s coach, Chayut “Voo” Changtongkum, also announced last month that he was leaving RRQ Athena.

RRQ Athena is one of the most successful PUBG Mobile teams in the world. The team became the first PUBG Mobile world champions when they won the Star Challenge (PMSC) 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Last year, the team won both seasons of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Southeast Asia finals.

RRQ’s last tournament with its former roster was the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020, which concluded on Jan. 26. While expectations were high, they didn’t perform well and finished in 11th place.

With the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand kicking off next month, the players and organization only have a few weeks to decide on their future plans.