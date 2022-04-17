Rolster Y, Freecs become first teams to qualify for Wild Rift Global Championship Icons

With the semifinals wrapping up in the Wild Rift Champions Korea (WCK) Spring 2022, the first two teams in the Global Championship Icons have been locked in. The Global Championship Icons is the first world championship for Wild Rift and will happen this summer in Europe.

In the first semifinal of the WCK Spring, Rolster Y took down T1 3-2 in an intense match to advance to the finals. Kwangdong Freecs, on the other hand, defeated Team GP in the other semifinal in a dominant 3-0 victory to be the second team in the finals.

With these wins, both teams have booked a trip to Europe over the summer to compete in the Global Championship Icons. Which team will advance directly to the group stage instead of the play-ins, however, will be decided when the final series takes place on April 24. The winner of the WCK Spring will earn a spot in the group stage of the Global Championship Icons. The second and third-placed teams will advance to the play-ins.

Besides the title of Korean champions, Rolster Y and Freecs will be competing for a spot in the group stage of the Global Championship Icons when the grand finals series takes place on April 24.

Both losers of the semifinals still have a chance to make it to Europe by placing third to get the last Korean spot in the play-ins. The third-place match between T1 and Team GP will take place on April 23.

Currently, Riot Games hasn’t revealed much about the Global Championship Icons. Twenty-four teams from around the world will be competing in the event to become the inaugural Wild Rift world champions.