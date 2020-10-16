Riot’s first League of Legends: Wild Rift regional open beta starts later this month

Players in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand will have full access to Wild Rift.

Riot Games is set to kick off the first League of Legends: Wild Rift regional open beta at the end of October.

Starting Oct. 27, players from across Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand will be able to access Wild Rift in all its glory and test out the upcoming mobile port of League. Other regions will receive access gradually starting in December later this year.

Regional Open Beta is here! We also look ahead at the timeline for Europe, Taiwan, Oceania, Vietnam, and the Americas.



If you aren’t one of the lucky people included in the first regional open beta, you can use this time to watch your favorite streamers and learn about the game so you’re ready to stomp your opponents whenever Wild Rift comes to your region.

If you want to be notified when Wild Rift will become available to you, sign up to receive updates of the game’s availability in your region. But to have fluid gameplay when the game arrives in your country, ensure that your phone fulfills the minimum requirements:

CPU: Four core, 1.5 Ghz and above (32-bit or 64-bit)

RAM: 1.5 GB

Resolution: 1280×720

Wild Rift has been gaining a lot of steam recently with Apple revealing that it’l be available on iOS and the upcoming iPhone 12. The community has been excited about the idea of playing League on mobile for a long time considering how huge that market has become over the past couple of years.

